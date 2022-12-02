After dismal trading for most of this year, gold regained its sheen last month, buoyed by signs of cooling inflation and the Fed’s dovish comments. The yellow metal rose more than 8%, marking the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Down 1%; Samsara Shares Spike Higher - December 2, 2022
- 3 of the best times to invest in gold - December 2, 2022
- Gold Price Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD to attract additional buyers above $1,800 - December 2, 2022