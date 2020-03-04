March 4 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains from a 3% rise in the previous session as the U.S. Federal Reserve slashed its benchmark interest rate to cushion the economic impact …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold extends gains as coronavirus prompts Fed rate cut - March 3, 2020
- Gold extends gains on surprise Fed rate cut - March 3, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Rally On Surprise Rate Cut - March 3, 2020