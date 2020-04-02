Gold prices inched up on Thursday, following a rally in the previous session, as fears about a coronavirus-led steep slump in global economic activity lent support to the metal as a safe-haven asset.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold extends gains on worries about slump in global growth
Gold prices inched up on Thursday, following a rally in the previous session, as fears about a coronavirus-led steep slump in global economic activity lent support to the metal as a safe-haven asset.