Gold prices extended gains on Tuesday, hitting their highest level in more than three-and-a-half months, as a weaker U.S. dollar and growing inflationary pressure bolstered the metal’s appeal as an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold extends rally as dollar weakness, inflation jitters lift appeal
Gold prices extended gains on Tuesday, hitting their highest level in more than three-and-a-half months, as a weaker U.S. dollar and growing inflationary pressure bolstered the metal’s appeal as an …