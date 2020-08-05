Gold extends record rally on softer dollar, stimulus bets

Safe-haven gold scaled an all-time peak on Wednesday, extending a record run above the $2,000 mark on a weaker dollar and bets for more stimulus measures to revive a pandemic-ravaged economy.
