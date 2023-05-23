(Reuters) – Gold prices extended losses on Tuesday, pressured as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields strengthened on rising bets for higher interest rates, while markets awaited to see if lawmakers …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold extends slide as U.S. dollar, yields gain upper hand - May 23, 2023
- Three main reasons for record high gold prices - May 23, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold extends slide as U.S. dollar, yields gain upper hand - May 23, 2023