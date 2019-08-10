Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,503.17 per ounce as of 0712 GMT. Earlier this week, gold prices surpassed $1,500 level for the first since April 2013. U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,519 an ounce. “The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold eyes best week in over 3 years on trade, global growth concerns - August 10, 2019
- Gold hovers around $1,500/oz, posts best week in three years - August 9, 2019
- If your business makes frequent FedEx purchases, now’s a great time to apply for the Amex Business Gold Card and get up to $500 back - August 9, 2019