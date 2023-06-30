Investing.com– Gold prices moved little on Friday, and were nursing steep losses for June as strong U.S. economic data pushed up risk appetite and also fed into concerns over more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The yellow metal tumbled to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold eyes break below $1,900 support as Fed fears mount - June 29, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears keep control, focus on $1,885 and Fed inflation gauge - June 29, 2023
- Gold prices fall, silver flat - June 29, 2023