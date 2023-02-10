Gold prices edged lower on Friday and were headed for a second straight weekly fall, as investors remained wary of impending interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame high inflation.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold faces second weekly drop on Fed concerns - February 9, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold faces second weekly drop on Fed concerns - February 9, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 10 Feb: Gold slips as dollar edges up; fears of further rate hikes from US Fed dampen appeal - February 9, 2023