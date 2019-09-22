Gold prices have been mostly affected by declining interest rates and speculative demand. The fundamental and technical picture advocate a broader correction. We expect a correction that lasts a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Faces Strong Headwinds - September 22, 2019
- As Gold Prices Heat Up, Miners Play It Cool - September 22, 2019
- People are worried that labor strife, oil shocks, and the Fed could lead to an economic disaster — here’s why they’re wrong - September 21, 2019