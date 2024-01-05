Another factor supporting gold prices through 2024 is continuing robust central bank demand. Heightened geopolitical tensions will put pressure on the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold faces volatility amidst Fed’s cautious stance on rate cuts and upcoming job data; Geopolitical factors to play key role - January 5, 2024
- Gold price forecast as the US dollar index (DXY) rebounds - January 5, 2024
- Vietnam central bank determined to dampen gold price appreciation - January 5, 2024