After getting caught up in last week’s punishing virus-driven sell-off that hit everything from equities to commodities, traditional haven gold failed to push higher when trade restarted on Monday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Fails to Shine Again, Putting Haven Reputation on the Line - March 1, 2020
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Longer-Term, Central Bank Rate Cuts Will Underpin Gold - March 1, 2020
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over $1575.10, Weakens Under $1547.60 - March 1, 2020