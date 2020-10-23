Gold falls 1% on resilient U.S. jobs data, dollar recovery

Gold retreated 1% to near $1,900 an ounce on Thursday on better-than-expected U.S. jobs data, with appeal of the metal further weighed down by a stronger dollar and doubts over a U.S. stimulus package …
