Gold sagged again as the soon-to-be signed Sino-American trade deal, release of decent monthly economic figures from China, and steady easing of tensions in the Middle East all combined to undermine …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Falls Again as Demand for Havens Wanes - January 14, 2020
- Will Weaker Than Expected Payrolls Support Gold Prices? - January 14, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold dips to near 2-week low as risk-on mode dominates - January 14, 2020