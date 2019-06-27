SPDR Gold Trust holdings fall 0.22% to 797.85 tonnes on Wednesday. Gold prices dipped on Thursday as the dollar inched higher to a near one-week high, while investors waited on any Sino-U.S. trade …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold falls as dollar edges higher; US-China trade talks in focus - June 27, 2019
- Gold steady as investors await U.S.-China trade talks - June 27, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold falls as dollar edges higher; U.S.-China trade talks in focus - June 27, 2019