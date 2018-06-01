Investing.com – Gold prices were lower on Friday, as the U.S. dollar strengthened after a better than expected jobs report. Comex gold futures for June delivery were down 0.48% to $1,293.90 a troy ounce as of 10:33 AM ET (14:33 GMT). Nonfarm payrolls rose …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Falls as Dollar Strengthens After Jobs Report - June 1, 2018
- Gold slips after upbeat U.S. payrolls data - June 1, 2018
- 10 Best Risk/Reward Leveraged Gold Stocks - June 1, 2018