Gold prices in Dubai fell on Tuesday as the dollar firmed and as shares rose on hopes of a rebound in China economic activity. The 24k quoted at Dh195.75 per gram against the previous close of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold falls as dollar strengthens, shares rally - March 31, 2020
- Gold prices settle lower after last week’s strong gain - March 31, 2020
- Gold falls as dollar strengthens, shares rally; set to post quarterly gain - March 31, 2020