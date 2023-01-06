Gold prices pared losses on Thursday after Fed remarks of inflation easing in 2023, after slipping more than 1% on reports of a tighter-than-expected U.S. labour market boosting expectations of higher …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold falls as tight U.S. labour market suggests higher rates - January 6, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 6 January: Prices higher; positive US jobs data may support dollar, dampen bullion appeal - January 6, 2023
- Gold set for weekly gain with spotlight on U.S. jobs data - January 6, 2023