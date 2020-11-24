Gold falls as vaccine hopes, Biden transition aid recovery bets

Gold slipped on Tuesday as progress on a Covid-19 vaccine and a federal agency’s approval of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s transition to the White House bolstered risk appetite.
