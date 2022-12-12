Gold prices slipped on Monday as investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting the U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike decision later this week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold falls before U.S. inflation data, Fed outcome - December 12, 2022
- Gold Has The Potential To Hit $3,000 Or $4,000 An Ounce In 2023 - December 12, 2022
- Twitter Blue Relaunches With Blue and Gold Check Marks, Higher iOS Prices - December 12, 2022