Gold for December delivery GCZ19, -0.65% on Comex fell $10.20, or 0.7%, to $1,495.10 an ounce, with prices poised to finish below $1,500 for the first time since Wednesday. December silver SIZ19, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Stock Bulls Flex Their Muscles - October 28, 2019
- Gold falls below $1,500 as stocks rally ahead of this week’s Fed meeting - October 28, 2019
- Why Investors Are Monitoring Gold During Packed Week of Data - October 28, 2019