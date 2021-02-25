Gold falls by Rs 10,000 from its 8-months high: Should you invest now?

Gold prices fell to their lowest in nearly three months and headed for their worst week since end-November, as recent strength in U.S. Treasury yields dented the non-yielding metal’s appeal.
