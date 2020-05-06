Gold falls over 1% as dollar strengthens, lockdowns ease
2020-05-06
Gold fell more than 1% on Wednesday, pressured by a stronger dollar and expectations that gold supplies will grow as bullion refineries resume operations, and on gradual improvement in investor risk …
