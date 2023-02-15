Gold prices fell sharply on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar strengthened following the release of Tuesday’s U.S. consumer price index report showing inflation falling only slowly, suggesting the Federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold falls sharply as U.S. dollar rises - February 15, 2023
- Barrick Gold beats quarterly profit estimate, plans $1 billion share buyback - February 15, 2023
- Barrick Gold posts narrow Q4 earnings beat, plans $1B stock buyback - February 15, 2023