Gold falls to 2-week low as dollar rallies vs yen

Gold prices hit their lowest in over two weeks early on Monday, as the dollar climbed to a more than three-month high versus the yen after Japan’s ruling bloc scored a big win in Sunday’s election. Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,275.48 an ounce by …
