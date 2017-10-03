“Gold no doubt is struggling for the moment as at least three … Platinum and palladium were both 0.3 percent lower at $908.25 and $906.75 an ounce respectively, having hit price parity for the first time in 16 years last week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold falls to 7-week low as dollar firms - October 3, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold falls to 7-week low as dollar firms - October 3, 2017
- Gold Prices Dip In Asia On Stronger Dollar And Weak China Demand - October 2, 2017