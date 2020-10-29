Gold and silver fell to one-month lows as the coronavirus spike in Europe continued to boost haven demand for the dollar, while investors weighed signs the European Central Bank will increase stimulus …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Falls to One-Month Low as Haven Demand Shifts to Dollar - October 29, 2020
- Sofia Vergara’s Bold Look Includes a $17 Walmart Dress & $995 Gold Platform Sandals - October 29, 2020
- Strong Gold Prices Power Newmont Mining’s Best-Ever Quarter - October 29, 2020