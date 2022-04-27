Gold falls to two-month low as dollar surge hurts appeal

Gold prices slipped to a more than two-month trough on Wednesday as the dollar rallied on expectations of an aggressive monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold slipped 0.8% …
