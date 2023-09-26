Will this seasonality trend extend into a 5th year? All signs at present point to it. Continued US Dollar strength could weigh on Gold prices in Q4 as safe haven appeal continues to favor the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Falters as US Yields and the DXY Advance, $1900 at Risk - September 26, 2023
- Are gold bars and coins safe for seniors to invest in? - September 26, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD challenges $1,900 after piercing September’s low - September 26, 2023