Gold Fields Nazca Holdings Inc. (“GFNH”), a wholly-owned indirect holding subsidiary of Gold Fields Limited, announces that it has purchased (the “Investment”) 8,555,643 units (the “Units”) of Chakana …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Fields Acquires Units of Chakana Copper Corp. - November 6, 2023
- Amid Israel-Gaza war, soaring gold price makes South Korea’s traditional gold ring gift for babies unfeasible - November 6, 2023
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD softening ahead of impending RBA rate hike and China data - November 6, 2023