The offer represents a 33.8 per cent premium to Yamana’s average share price over the past 10 days. The takeover comes as big gold companies try to revive their fortunes after being shunned by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD reverses intraday dip, lacks follow-through amid stronger USD - May 31, 2022
- Gold Fields and Yamana to combine to create world’s fourth largest gold miner - May 31, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD to extend ongoing downbeat momentum on break below 21-DMA at $1,849 - May 31, 2022