Gold Fields terminated its takeover deal with Yamana Gold. GFI Attributable gold production was 596.9K Oz in 3Q22 (including Asanko mine), against 605.7K Oz in 3Q21. I recommend buying GFI between $10 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Fields Made An Easy $300 Million By Terminating Yamana Gold Acquisition - November 30, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to be defensive in early 2023, with likely upside as the year unfolds – HSBC - November 30, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Walk Along 200-Day EMA - November 30, 2022