Gold Fields (GFI) will offer 0.6 of its shares for each Yamana (AUY), which implies a 34% premium to Yamana’s closing price on May 27, based on the 10-day volume weighted average traded price of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver down with inflation in spotlight - May 31, 2022
- Gold Fields wipes out YTD gain as Yamana deal premium seen as expensive - May 31, 2022
- Gold Fields signs deal to buy Canadian miner Yamana Gold worth US$6.7B - May 31, 2022