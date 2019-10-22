“Equities markets are in a risk-on mode, and there seems to be a lack of support for gold prices and precious metals,” said Margaret Yang Yan, a market analyst at CMC Markets, adding that fears of a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold firm ahead of Brexit vote but risk mood caps gains - October 22, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as U.S.-China trade optimism sparks market cheer - October 22, 2019
- Gold eases as optimism around US-China trade talks improves risk appetite - October 22, 2019