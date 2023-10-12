Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Wednesday said higher market interest rates may help the Fed slow inflation, and let the central bank “watch and see” if its own policy rate needs to rise again or …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price unchanged at Rs 58,300, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 72,100 - October 11, 2023
- Gold firm ahead of US CPI data on cautious Fed approach - October 11, 2023
- Julianne Moore’s Favorite 24K Gold Skincare Tool Is $39 Off for Prime Day - October 11, 2023