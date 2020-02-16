Gold: Firm around two-week top beyond $1580 as risk-off continues

China’s coronavirus, fears of hard Brexit keep the risk-off intact. The US market’s off, a lack of major data could confine the moves. Gold prices stay mildly positive, +0.08%, to $1,583.84 during the …
