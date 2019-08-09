Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,504.22 per ounce as of 0124 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,515.10 an ounce. Gold prices rose on Friday, holding above the key $1,500 per ounce pivot, as fresh …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold firms above $1,500/ounce, on track for second weekly rise - August 8, 2019
- Royal Gold (RGLD) Earnings Miss, Sales Beat Estimates in Q4 - August 8, 2019
- Trade War Roils Commodities From Oil to Gold to Iron Ore - August 8, 2019