Gold consolidated above $1,800 on Tuesday as some investors bet the recent surge in Covid-19 cases could steer the U.S. Federal Reserve away from tapering.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold firms above $1,800/oz on bets virus spike may delay Fed taper - August 24, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD needs to break $1,808 to run higher– Confluence Detector - August 24, 2021
- Inflation Is Prone To Delta. The Same With Gold? - August 24, 2021