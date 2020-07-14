Gold prices firmed above the key $1,800 level on Tuesday, underpinned by concerns over mounting coronavirus cases globally as many regions reintroduced curbs to restrict the outbreak.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold firms above $1,800 per ounce, propped up by virus woes - July 14, 2020
- Gold ends with a modest loss, holding ground above $1,800 an ounce - July 14, 2020
- Gold advances to fresh daily highs near $1,810 - July 14, 2020