Gold prices ticked higher on Thursday, aided by a softer dollar, while market participants awaited key U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s policy path.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls refuse to give up ahead of US Consumer Price Index - January 12, 2023
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal prices to trade lower as investors await CPI data - January 12, 2023
- Gold, silver price today, Jan 12, 2023: Precious metals record hike on MCX | Check rates here - January 11, 2023