Gold rose on Tuesday as the dollar eased, although trading was confined to a narrow range as investors held back from making large bets ahead of U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold firms as dollar slips ahead of U.S. inflation data - December 13, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rallies to fresh multi-month top on softer US CPI report - December 13, 2022
- Gold Has Already Started To Run - December 13, 2022