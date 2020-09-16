Gold firms as markets eye outcome of U.S. Fed meet

Gold prices eased on Wednesday, retreating from a near two-week high hit in the previous session, as the dollar gained ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision due later in the day.
