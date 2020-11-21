Gold firms as Mnuchin rekindles U.S. stimulus hopes

Gold edged higher on Friday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin signalled that negotiations on stimulus measures will continue, boosting the metal’s appeal as a hedge against likely inflation …
