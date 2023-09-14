Gold prices crawled higher on Thursday from nearly three-week lows touched in the previous session as the dollar and Treasury yields weakened after the U.S. inflation data cemented the case for a Federal Reserve rate pause next week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold firms as US data boosts bets for Fed pause next week - September 14, 2023
- Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India slip on US inflation uptick. Check price of yellow metal in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and other Indian cities - September 14, 2023
- Dollar holds modest gains after CPI data - September 14, 2023