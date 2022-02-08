Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,821.61 per ounce by 0434 GMT, having risen to the highest level since Jan. 26 on Monday. According to a Reuters poll, the U.S. consumer price index for January is expected at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls have the upper hand, $1,810 confluence holds the key - February 8, 2022
- Gold firms near 1-week high as political risks buoy demand - February 8, 2022
- Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat; silver nears Rs 62,000 on MCX - February 8, 2022