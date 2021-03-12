Gold prices edged higher on Friday and were on course for their best week in seven, as a slight pullback in the dollar and weakness in equity markets offset pressure from rising U.S. Treasury yields.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold logs first loss in 4 sessions as 10-year Treasury yield, dollar resume run-up - March 12, 2021
- Gold firms on dollar retreat; set for best week in seven - March 12, 2021
- Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD bulls defend $1,700 ahead of FOMC meeting - March 12, 2021