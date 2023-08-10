Gold prices ticked up on Thursday after data showed U.S. consumer prices increased moderately in July, cementing expectations the Federal Reserve is at the end of its rate hike cycle.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold firms on Fed pause hopes after US inflation data - August 10, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices in check as US dollar shows resilience - August 10, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD maintains the bearish stance despite growing optimism - August 10, 2023