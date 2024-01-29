U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting on Jan. 30-31 Risk aversion in marketplace is supporting gold – analyst Reuters poll: U.S. rate cuts could drive record prices Jan 29 (Reuters) – Gold firmed on …
