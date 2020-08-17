Gold firms on weaker dollar as focus turns to Fed

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,949.09 per ounce by 0636 GMT. Gold fell 4.5% last week in its biggest decline since March as investors reassessed positions after bullion retreated from a record peak of …
