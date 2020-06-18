Spot gold was flat at $1,725.90 per ounce by 0256 GMT. U.S. gold futures were nearly unchanged at $1,734.70. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the U.S. economy is beginning to recover from the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold flat as dollar strength checks concerns over virus case spike - June 18, 2020
- Gold Futures: Scope for extra consolidation - June 18, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold flat as dollar strength checks concerns over virus case spike - June 18, 2020